Upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna To Bring Back Excitement In Midsize Sedan Segment

It does have the potential to bring back the excitement into the midsize sedan space. The South Korean automaker has several new products planned for 2023 and the heavily revised version of the Verna will be a major release. It will receive a variety of updates to its exterior and interior and will be equipped with a range of advanced technologies.

Internally codenamed BN7, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will be based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness styling language. It borrows many design elements from the global Elantra and Sonata models and will feature a larger front grille, brand new LED headlamps and connected LED tail lights, a more aggressive overall design with added creases and lines and a more sculpted hood.

Other visual highlights are a larger trunk, new alloy wheel design, a notchback-like roofline and other changes that give the five-seater a distinct look. Under the bonnet, the new generation Hyundai Verna will be equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder VTVT naturally-aspirated petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm.

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo GDI gasoline mill kicking out 120 PS and 172 Nm will make way for a bigger and more powerful 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine taken from the global stable. It is expected to generate 160 PS and 253 Nm and could be linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.