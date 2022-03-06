Upcoming 2022 Toyota Glanza Vs 2022 Maruti Baleno – Expected Changes

The upcoming Toyota Glanza facelift will launch in India on March 15, and this time, it will have a few noticeable differences over Maruti Baleno

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently teased the Glanza facelift for the Indian market. The updated Toyota hatchback will be nearly identical to the recently-launched Maruti Baleno facelift, with a few differences all around. Thanks to new spy images and teasers, we have some idea of what these differences would be.

The front grille and alloy wheels will be different, and even the front bumper will have a new design. While the overall design of the headlamps will be the same, the signature LED DRLs of the Baleno will be replaced by L-shaped ones on Glanza. Of course, the logos on the nose and tailgate would be different, and the taillights will have different lighting elements. The rest of the exterior styling would remain unchanged.

In a few teasers, we get brief glimpses of the interior. The colour theme in the cabin will be different; the Toyota will get a black and beige interior colour scheme, with a piano black insert on the dashboard. In contrast, the Maruti gets a black and blue interior theme, with a silver insert on the dash. With these, there will be proper visual differences between the two hatchbacks now.

The engine of Toyota Glanza will be the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol unit as the new Maruti Baleno, with a standard idle start-stop system. This motor belts out a peak power of 90 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm.

The transmission choices will consist of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. As for the equipment on offer, it will be identical as well.

The facelifted Glanza will get the same 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system as the new Baleno, and it would get 360-degree parking camera and connected car tech as well (Toyota Connect instead of Suzuki Connect).

We expect features like Head-Up Display (HUD), flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), height-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry and go, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, up to six airbags, etc., to be available as well.

Another difference will be the pricing. The prices of the Toyota hatchback will be only slightly higher than the equivalent variants of its Maruti twin, but it will also likely offer a better standard warranty to make up for it.