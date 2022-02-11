Upcoming 2022 Tata Nexon EV Long Range – 5 Things To Know

2022 Tata Nexon EV long-range version is expected to go on sale in the coming months with a larger battery pack

Tata Motors is preparing to launch a long-range version of the Nexon EV, the country’s best-selling passenger electric vehicle and it has already been spotted testing. It will go on sale in the coming months and will address the customers wanting to have a longer driving range from a larger battery pack and it could be priced above the existing model. Here are the five things we know about the 2022 Tata Nexon EV.

1. Design:

Test mules indicate that Tata won’t make any huge changes to the styling of the long-range Nexon EV. The regular ICE Nexon received a facelift in early 2020 and the same philosophy is followed on its EV sibling. It still looks modern and attractive compared to many of its rivals. The sharp-looking projector headlights, signature tri-arrow pattern and design of the bumpers, fog lamps and roofline, etc will be carried over but the alloy wheels on the test mule are different as they are borrowed from the Nexon EV’s Dark Edition.

2. Larger Battery Pack:

Compared to the existing model, the long-range Nexon EV will be equipped with a larger battery pack and apparently making it heavier. The 40 kWh Li-ion battery pack will ask for changes to the floor pan to accommodate its size and the bootspace could also be lowered. In addition, the homegrown carmaker could use disc brakes on all four wheels for added bite.

3. Longer Range:

The Nexon EV currently has a claimed driving range of 312 km on a single charge and in real-world conditions, it is capable of 200 to 220 km. The long-range version could have a range of around 400 km and thus it could give 300-320 km.

4. Selectable Re-gen Modes:

The Tata Nexon EV does have regenerative braking technology that aids in eking out more range but its impact is not too significant. The long-range tech could take advantage of the tech and offer selectable re-gen modes for improved range and it will reportedly gain Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as well.

5. Price:

Considering the number of internal upgrades it will go through and additional features, the long-range Nexon EV could cost around Rs. 3 lakh more than the existing version.