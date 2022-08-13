Upcoming 2022 MG Hector Facelift – Top 5 Things To Know

The new MG Hector will be sold alongside the present iteration of the MG Hector and it gets updated looks

MG made its Indian debut with the launch of the Hector in 2019 and has been giving stiff competition to its rivals ever since then. The MG Hector challenges the rivals like the Tata Harrier and is now all set to get a midlife facelift soon. The brand teased the Hector facelift a few days ago and here are the top 5 things to know.

Updated Looks

The new MG Hector facelift will feature a revised front fascia that will be dominated by a new ‘Argyle-inspired’ front grille with a diamond-mesh design with prominent chrome surrounds at the top. In addition to this, the new Hector will feature redesigned DRLs in addition to tweaked lights and front bumper. The rear bumper will also get a new design in addition to other subtle cosmetic updates. The alloy wheel design however is expected to remain similar.

Same Powertrain Options

No major changes are expected to be offered in terms of the powertrain options. These include a 1.5L petrol engine, 1.5L mild-hybrid, and a 2.0L turbo diesel engine. While the power output from the petrol engine stands at 143 hp, the diesel on the other hand churns out 170 hp. The gearbox options too will remain similar.

ADAS And Updated Safety Features

The new MG Hector facelift is expected to offer many new features including the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The ADAS tech gets many active safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning.

Updated Cabin And New Infotainment System

In addition to an updated exterior design, the new MG Hector facelift will also get a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to offer many new features. The dashboard layout too features many changes that include new horizontal AC vents, a revised centre console design, and a new flowing design complemented by a new gear lever.

MG Hector Facelift Launch In India

The new MG Hector facelift is expected to soon make its Indian debut in the next couple of months and will be slightly more expensive than the current iteration of the Hector. The MG Hector facelift will be sold alongside the current iteration of the SUV.