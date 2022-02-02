2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will go on sale on February 10 and it gets an assortment of revisions inside and out

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of the Baleno in the domestic market on February 10, 2022 and dealerships have begun accepting bookings. The Baleno has been the best-seller across the Nexa outlets since its debut in late 2015 and this is the most significant update in its more than six-year lifespan. Here are the five key things you should know about it:

1. Design:

The production of the 2022 Baleno commenced on January 24, 2022 at the brand’s manufacturing unit in Gujarat and courtesy of the leaked images, we know that it gets a heavily updated exterior. The premium hatchback gains a redesigned front fascia with a new grille, headlamps, LED DRLs, restyled fog lamps, newly designed LED tail lamps, etc. It also comes with a tweaked bonnet and tailgate boasting redesigned body panels elsewhere.

2. Interior:

Just as the exterior, the cabin has been through a thorough redesign to stretch the lifecycle of the existing generation and to compete firmly against rivals such as Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20. It features a redesigned dashboard and centre console, use of high-quality interior materials, new seats and surface trims, etc giving a more upmarket vibe.

3. Features:

The significantly upgraded features list gains a new HUD, a floating touchscreen infotainment system likely sourced from the new global S-Cross with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, connected tech, new AC vents, cruise control, engine start/stop button, multi-functional steering wheel, automatic climate control, etc.

4. Safety:

Another area where major improvements are expected is safety as the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will likely get structural enhancements this time around. The top-spec variants will boast features such as Electronic Stability Control and six airbags.

5. Engine:

The updated Baleno will likely continue with the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and the 1.2-litre DualJet mild-hybrid petrol engines with no change in performance. The former develops a maximum power of 83 horsepower while the latter delivers 90 horsepower. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard but the expensive CVT could be replaced by a regular AMT sourced from Swift.