Upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio New Details Leaked Online

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale by the middle of this year and it will have major revisions inside and out

On the back of two successful launches, the second-gen Thar and XUV700, Mahindra & Mahindra appears to be preparing to bring in an all-new Scorpio sometime this year. The popular nameplate has been around for nearly two decades and it will be subjected to a major makeover this time around. The SUV has already been spotted testing several times on public roads in its near-production guise.

A recent report that emerged on the internet gave away more details of the upcoming midsize SUV as it could be launched by the middle of this year. It has been said that the new Scorpio will be lighter than the outgoing model between 100 and 150 kg and it will continue to have hydraulically assisted steering although lighter in comparison but not as light as the XUV700.

It will be underpinned by an updated ladder-frame chassis that will likely help in achieving a four-star Global NCAP safety rating. The heavily updated Mahindra Scorpio gets evolutionary exterior changes with a redesigned grille having vertical slats, sharper headlamps, new fog lamp housing, DRLs and bumper, etc while retaining the signature tall pillars and upright nature.

The rear gets new tail lamps, tweaked tailgate and bumper and the top-end variants will run on newly designed alloy wheels. Just as the exterior, the cabin will gain a host of new additions besides having a revamped dashboard and centre console layout. The new Scorpio could be equipped with 3D surround sound sourced from Sony in a similar fashion to the XUV700 but only with six or eight speakers.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will likely be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices, and the range-topper will be available with a 4×4 configuration. The 4WD system is an evolved version of the unit found in the Thar off-roader but tuned for better tarmac characteristics.

It will feature a shift-on-fly setup with a rotary switch instead of a traditional lever for toggling between off-road modes. The report further went on to say that the new Scorpio will have tan/burgundy coloured leather seats and soft-touch plastics are only given at select places despite the interior being a major step forward compared to the outgoing model.

With the health crisis around, Mahindra has had more time in developing the all-new Scorpio as it gets inputs from Pratap Bose, who jumped ship from Tata Motors in mid-2021 and is currently the Chief Design Officer at Mahindra. The SUV does not have vastly improved ergonomics or shoulder room and the NVH levels won’t see any major improvements reportedly. It will also have a stubbier gear lever and the driver’s seating position will be more imposing.