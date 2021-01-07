Upcoming 2021 Tata Safari Spied On Test Ahead of 26th Jan Launch

The 7-seat version of the Harrier is all set to launch in the Indian market later this month, as the 2021 Tata Safari

Tata Motors recently announced that the Safari SUV will return to the Indian market, with launch scheduled for 26th January 2021. The Safari was discontinued back in 2019, after over two decades of production, and now it will be returning as a three-row version of the Harrier. The 2021 Tata Safari has been spied once again ahead of its launch, in full-body camouflage.

The alloy wheels are visible here, and these machine-cut rims are different from the ones on the Harrier. The design of the rest of the vehicle isn’t a mystery; from the nose to the B-pillar, the new Safari will be the same as the Harrier, and beyond that, there are a few differences. The roof gets a stepped design, to improve headroom at the back, and the SUV has been stretched at the rear, to add space for the extra row of seats.

The taillamp design is slightly different as well, and the vehicle will also get a shark-fin antenna. We are not sure if it will get a panoramic sunroof, as it would be difficult to incorporate one with the stepped roof. As for the interior, we’ll see the same level of tech and equipment as the Tata Harrier, with premium leather seats and (faux) wood inserts on the dashboard.

The 2021 Safari is expected to offer an 8.8-inch floating-type touchscreen infotainment system, with Android Auto and Apple Carplay support. The vehicle will also get a 7-inch TFT MID along with an analogue speedometer, just like on the Harrier.

The powertrain will be the same as on the Harrier; the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine will be available under the hood, capable of generating 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The transmission choices will consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2021 Tata Safari will be underpinned by the brand’s OMEGA architecture, which allows for 4WD and electrification. As such, there is a possibility of a 4×4 variant sometime in the future, and perhaps a hybrid/mild-hybrid model as well. Speculations aside, the price of the new Safari will be fairly higher than that of the Tata Harrier, which is currently priced from Rs 13.84-20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).