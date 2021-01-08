Upcoming 2021 Mahindra Scorpio & XUV500 Spied Together On Test

2021 Mahindra XUV500 is expected to go on sale in April while the new Scorpio will likely arrive in the second half of the year

Mahindra & Mahindra has a number of new vehicle launches up its sleeves along the course of this calendar and chief among which the next generation XUV500 and Scorpio have created a lot of buzz. The XUV500, in particular, draws attention mainly due to its redesigned exterior and a thoroughly overhauled interior. The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is getting its biggest upgrade as it switches to a new generation.

The near-production version of both the SUVs have been spotted testing together. The upcoming Scorpio features a more upright front fascia courtesy of the redesigned front grille with vertical grille slats, boxier headlamps, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights mounted on the bumper, revised bonnet structure, tall pillars, wider central air inlet, push type door handles, and new alloy wheels.

The updated rear of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio comes with new tail lamps, side hinged tailgate, high mounted stop lamp and a new bumper. The interior gets many notable updates as well including a larger touchscreen infotainment system, use of more premium quality materials, updated dashboard and centre console, two-tone cabin theme, multiple airbags, analogue/digital instrument cluster, etc.

The second generation Mahindra XUV500 also get a refreshed exterior with the presence of new chromed front grille with vertical slats, sleeker LED headlamps and new LED Daytime Running Lights, new fog lamp housing, flush fitting type door handles, a prominent rear kink, updated rear end and so on. As for the interior, it will be more upmarket featuring a dual screen setup (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation).

The notable highlights are two-tone cabin with rectangular AC vents, beige seats, silver inserts on the new steering wheel and centre console, electronic handbrake, radar-based safety technologies, speakers mounted on the dashboard and automatic climate control among others. It will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a new 2.0-litre petrol engine that could also be used in the upcoming Scorpio.

The 2021 XUV500 is underpinned by a new monocoque chassis with increased dimensions while the new Scorpio gets a new ladder frame construction. The former will be the first to arrive and is expected to launch around April while the new Scorpio will more likely debut in the second half of this year.