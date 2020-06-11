Upcoming 2021 Mahindra Scorpio Will Be Bigger And Well Equipped

2021 Mahindra Scorpio comes with a flurry of exterior and interior changes while new equipment and latest technologies will also be part of the package

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on a slew of new launches as the next generation Scorpio, Thar and XUV500 have already been spotted testing on public roads. While the second-gen Thar will more likely arrive before the end of this year, the all-new Scorpio and XUV500 are scheduled for 2021. Internally codenamed Z101, the new generation Scorpio will be launched in the second quarter of next year.

The Scorpio has been on sale since 2002 with two facelifts along the way. Thus, the second generation marks greater importance as it comes with a slew of revisions and upgrades. While its upright stance will be retained, the front, sides and the rear get a host of evolutionary design updates and the body panels are said to be brand new as well.

On the outside, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio boasts multi-slated vertical front grille, sharper headlamps, redesigned front bumper and wider air inlets, tall pillars, slightly raked windshield, a prominent kink on the rear door as in the XUV300, new set of alloy wheels, vertically-positioned LED tail lamps, updated tailgate and rear bumper among other changes.

The interior is subjected to a major makeover with the present of a newly designed dashboard and centre console, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new switchgear, buttons and controls borrowed from Marazzo MPV, use of more premium quality materials, leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control, Heads Up Display, semi-digital instrumentation, etc.

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio has been engineered and developed at the Research Valley in Chennai while the design and conceptualization are performed elsewhere. As for the powertrain, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be equipped with a 2.2-litre BSVI compliant four-cylinder diesel engine delivering about 140 horsepower.

The new 2.0-litre G20 four-cylinder petrol is believed to produce 190 horsepower and 380 Nm of peak torque upon arrival. Both the engines are expected to be offered with standard manual and optional automatic transmissions while a 4WD system could be sold in the top-spec variants.