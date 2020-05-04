Upcoming 2021 Mahindra Scorpio Expected To Get Head Up Display – Details

2021 Mahindra Scorpio will likely be launched early next year with a host of evolutionary cosmetic updates and interior changes

Mahindra is preparing for a thorough overhaul of its domestic portfolio and it includes the Scorpio along with brand new versions of the Thar and XUV500. The test prototypes of the 3 models have already been spied several times across India. The new-generation Thar is likely to be launched in June this year followed by New-Gen Scorpio and XUV500.

The Scorpio has played a key part in Mahindra registering high sales numbers over the years. Since going on sale for the first time in 2002, the workhorse has been through two major updates in its lifecycle. One in 2006 and the most recent update it receives 5 years ago. The forthcoming model though does look to be a big departure from the current-gen Scorpio.

The spy images posted by us here indicate a thorough glimpse of the possible cabin changes. Despite being covered in camouflage, some of the cabin elements can be clearly seen. The centre console and the control dials look almost similar to the one used in the existing Scorpio, as does the chunky steering wheel with mounted controls.

Mahindra will more likely enhance the upmarket finish of the dashboard and other areas alongside updating the material quality. Also, it seems the Mahindra to offer Head-Up Display in the upcoming Scorpio as seen in the spy shot. Moreover, the two-tone cabin paint theme could get a revision as well. The range-topping trims will boast a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The test mule had it positioned in the middle and it could be an eight-inch unit as opposed to the seven-incher currently present especially in the range-topping grades. An all-digital instrument cluster could also be offered but the layout remains the same in the test prototype.

In order to meet the stringent crash test standards, the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to feature a third row with a forward-facing seat setup. The overall dimensions of the forthcoming Scorpio have also grown leading to more room for the occupants inside the cabin.

As for the engine lineup, it is widely reported to be equipped with an all-new 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel motor that will also power the second-generation Thar. It will be BSVI compliant right from the time of its launch and it could be paired with a standard six-speed manual transmission or an automatic unit.