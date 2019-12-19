Upcoming 2021 Kia Sorento Rendered Based On Leaked Images

The Kia Sorento is all set to receive a new fourth-generation model in 2021 with the inclusion of a new PHEV variant

The current-gen Kia Sorento received a mid-life refresh in 2018, which saw it get a few cosmetic updates along with some additional features. The mid-size crossover SUV is not set to receive a new-gen model until next year, and hence it’s hard to tell what the upcoming new-gen model would look like by only looking at the heavily camouflaged spyshots.

At the front, the car sports Kia’s Tiger Nose grille which resembles the grille on the Telluride SUV. The car gets new muscular-looking triple projector headlamp setup that replace the curvier units on the current-gen model. The conventional design of the current model on sale will be replaced with a more aggressive and angular styling.

The interiors of the upcoming 2021 Sorento were also spied earlier, revealing a digital instrument cluster, a rotary shift by wire gearbox controls and much more. A head-up display, wireless smartphone charging and smartphone & Bluetooth connectivity are also expected to be offered with the car.

The 2021 Kia Sorento will be sharing its platform and mechanicals with the Hyundai Santa Fe, which means it could initially be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine coupled with an 8-speed auto transmission. Higher variants will also get a four-wheel-drive configuration.

Interestingly, Kia has also confirmed the inclusion of plug-in hybrid variant for the next-gen Sorento, which could be launched at a later date. The said variants could even feature solar panels for the charging system on the roof. Kia Motors also confirmed that it is working on a fuel-cell power pack, which could also make its way to the Sorento SUV.

Upon launch in the US, the 2021 Sorento will continue its rivalry with the Mazda CX-9, Ford Explorer, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, Nissan Murano, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Highlander, GMC Acadia and its own cousin, the Hyundai Santa Fe.