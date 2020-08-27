Upcoming 2021 BMW 4-Series Detailed In Official Video

The upcoming next-generation BMW 4-Series is slated to launch in October this year, and the M4 is expected to follow suit early next year

The second-generation BMW 4-Series is set to have its global launch in October 2020. The vehicle was officially unveiled in June 2020, and had received polarised opinions for its exterior design. In fact, the new 4-series has one of the most controversial designs of this year, all thanks to its gigantic kidney grille.

Polarising styling aside, the new Bimmer is an extremely luxurious and technologically advanced vehicle. If you look past its design, you’ll be able to appreciate the creases and contours of its body. Recently, BMW has released an official video which highlights the styling and features of the new 4-Series.

At the beginning, the video focuses on the exterior design on the 2021 BMW 4-Series coupe. This particular model is the M440i xDrive, which is the top-trim variant (not counting M4, of course). The front end of the car is dominated by the large kidney grille, which looks a little ungainly compared to the sleek design on the rest of the car. The sharp-looking headlamps get BMW’s ‘laser light’ DRLs, and the front bumper gets a small lip-spoiler and side air vents.

The silhouette of the upcoming new-gen 4-Series is quite elegant, with a gently sloping roofline adorning the two-door body. This model was equipped with 19-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, along with ‘M-sport’ brakes and painted brake callipers. At the rear, we see a spoiler integrated onto the bootlid, and lovely LED taillights. The rear bumper gets faux air vents on the side, along with a diffuser and two large exhaust tips.

The interior of the car has an even more impressive design. The upholstery for the seats consists of cognac leather, and there are aluminium inserts on the dashboard. The multifunction steering wheel is covered in black leather, and behind it sits the 12.3-inch digital instrument display. The car also offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which gets wireless connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

4-Series owners can also use their smartphones as a key for unlocking doors, and there is a personal assistant available on-board, which recognises voice commands. The 4-Series manages to strike a perfect balance between handling and ride comfort, and the suspension system is capable of recaliberating according to the road surface. This model, the M440i, is powered by 3.0-litre, inline-6, turbo-petrol engine, which churns out 387 PS and 500 Nm.

Customers can also opt for BMW M performance parts, in order to customise their 4-Series. These include a lot of carbon-fibre bits, like front splitter, grille, side skirts, and ORVM caps. 20-inch alloy wheels and sporty decals are also available. For the interior, it gets alcantara upholstery, ‘M performance branding’ and carbon-fibre-like inserts. The doors also get puddle lighting with three projectable images.