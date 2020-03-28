2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Rendered Based On Spyshots

Toyota is working on a mid-life facelift for the very popular Fortuner SUV, it will likely come with extensive updates for front-end and more power

The Toyota Fortuner has been the hottest selling premium SUV for many years now. In its second generation now, the popular model easily outclasses its rivals, which include the likes of Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas G4. The makers of this hugely successful SUV are known to be working on imparting a mid-cycle facelift that could enhance its visual appeal. A new rendering shows us what the updated version could look like.

It is being said that the refreshed Toyota Fortuner will carry most of the changes on its front-end. These will include Land Cruiser-like headlamps and a new grille. Also, new to the SUV would be a pair of rectangular fog lamps and a more masculine bumper. In the side profile, it could get new 20-inch alloy wheels and the rear will likely offer new taillamps and a new bumper.

The interior will stay mostly unchanged save for a new upholstery and trim. One major update is expected to come in the form of a new touchscreen infotainment unit that will finally support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is something that is already available abroad but is yet to make it to our shores.

Other than the cosmetic and the feature updates, the 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift will even have a more powerful diesel engine, which will be an updated version of the current 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel motor. Transmission options, however, will remain the same and will include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic units.

Like the current model, even the facelift will be optionally available with a 4WD. In its current state, the diesel engine offers a maximum power of 177PS and a peak torque of 420 Nm with a manual transmission and 450 Nm with an automatic unit. We can easily expect a marginal increment in these figures.

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift will launch in the last quarter of the current year and will cost a tad more than the current version. It will continue to lock horns with its current set of rivals.