Upcoming 2020 Royal Enfield Classic Explained In Detail Spy Shots

2020 Royal Enfield Classic series gains several cosmetic updates along with a new BSVI compliant powertrain

Royal Enfield has been preparing the launches of the new generation Classic, Thunderbird and Bullet series as evident from the near-production spy pictures we have seen over the last several months. The homegrown motorcycle manufacturer will be updating its existing range with BSVI compliant engines ahead of the deadline as well.

The new-gen models will likely arrive later this year with a slew of aesthetic and mechanical updates. Cannot wait to get your hands on them? The test mules do give away almost everything you need to know about the 2020 range and a recent set of images gives an in-depth look into the new Classic.

Firstly, let us observe the cosmetic revisions being applied to the upcoming model. At the rear, the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic gets a new grab rail and redesigned round-shaped tail lamp. The handlebar grips are brand new with chrome finish for the end weights while the new rider and pillion seats appear to be well cushioned.

As we revealed before, the instrumentation has also been tweaked as the cluster now gains a digital display. It is accompanied by the spherical shaped analog speedo and tacho. The retro design elements have been retained, as does the signature styling of the Classic series.

The rear disc brake is moved to the right hand side and the gas charged shock absorbers are opted out for a more conventional unit. The major upgrade is the switch to double-cradle frame from the single downtube. As for the powertrain, the 346 cc single-cylinder engine is expected to see a big update.

With the bigger 499 cc motor said to be axed by the end of March, the 346 cc unit will likely be updated to bear bigger displacement and it could be derived from the 650 Twins’ mill with larger internal components ensuring bigger bore and stroke. All the changes could increase the pricing by more than Rs. 10,000.