Upcoming 2020 New Honda City Spied Undisguised In India

The next generation of the Honda City will launch in both petrol and diesel engine variants with both the motors getting manual and automatic transmission options

The all-new 2020 Honda City is only days away from its launch. Ahead of the official introduction, media test drives of the new model were scheduled to be conducted in Goa next week. However, while the outbreak of the CoronaVirus has led to the cancellation of the event, a unit of the new City was recently spotted in Verna, Goa. The spied car is a part of the fleet that was brought into Goa for the media drives. As it sports no camouflage, we have finally got a look at the India-spec version in all its glory.

The 2020 Honda City is a completely new car inside and out. It is also dimensionally bigger than the model it replaces, with the overall length increasing by more than 100 mm. In terms of design, it looks a lot more modern than before. The front-end features sharp-looking LED headlights and dollops of chrome on the front grille.

The side profile remains highly similar but the alloy wheels now look more modern. The rear-end features stylish wrap-around LED taillamps that seem to have been inspired by those of the latest BMW 3-Series.

The interior, like the exterior, is thoroughly more modern and is expected to come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car will be sold in three trims – V, VX and ZX. The new model will come with features like an electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic aircon, wireless smartphone charger, et al .

The 2020 Honda City will be available in both petrol and diesel engine variants. The former will output 121 PS, which will make it the most powerful car in its segment. The current City, for reference, outputs 119 PS.

Even the upcoming Verna Turbo will offer 120 PS, which is marginally lower. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre oil-burner, which will be a BSVI-compliant version of the current motor. Presently, it offers 100 PS and 200 Nm. Both the engine options will be sold with two transmission options – 6-speed manual and CVT.