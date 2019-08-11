Upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV Rendered, Gets Jeep Inspired Design

The upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar has been spotted multiple times and based on the spy shots, new renderings have been made

Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest utility vehicle manufacturer will soon launch the all-new Thar in India as the second generation model and has been spied doing tests wearing full camouflage many times.

The next-gen Thar will replace the current Thar that has long been in the market and was recently paid a tribute by launching a limited-run Thar 700 edition. The 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV has been rendered using the visual cues from the spy shots by Motorbeam giving us an insight on how the SUV would look like.

As per the rendering of the artist, the upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar will have an evolutionary design, having ample similarities to the outgoing model, including the overall stance and size. However, there’s an increase in the width and the big wheel arches make it have an imposing stance. The wheel size is bigger and there’s a snorkel too.

The all-new Thar will feature a seven-slot vertical front grille flanked by round headlights, inspired from Jeep CJB3, giving it an iconic look. The upright windscreen will also be carried forward from the current Thar. The Jeep inspired body gets a black hard-top roof giving it a dual-tone look.

What new the 2020 Mahindra Thar 2020 will get is mostly underneath the iconic body. The next-gen model will be compatible to the BNVSAP crash test norms coming in action from 1 October 2019, and will also get a BS-VI compliant diesel engine. The 2.0-litre diesel engine will deliver 140 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 300 Nm and will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The equipped with all the safety features such as driver airbag, rear parking sensors, speed alert system and more which will be made mandatory under AIS 145 safety norms that came into effect on 1 July 2019. Inside the cabin will be a new big MID, round AC vents, and an all-black theme. The 2020 Mahindra Thar is expected to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.