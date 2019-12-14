Upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Yet Again

A test mule of the 2020 Mahindra Thar has been spotted in a parking lot with heavy camouflage

Given the approaching April 1, 2020 deadline to comply with BS6 emission norms, Mahindra is not only working on new powertrains, but the carmaker also has plans to introduce new models for a host of cars currently in its line-up, including XUV500, Bolero, and Thar. Test mules of each of these SUVs have been spotted on various occasions, with the latest ones revealing the 2020 Thar.

The spotted mule appears to be a base variant of the upcoming Thar, side profile of which is clearly visible in the shots. Unlike the earlier spy shots which revealed the upcoming Thar’s LED tail lamps alloy wheels, the latest test mule does not sport either of the two. Although as speculated earlier, it gets a factory-fitted hardtop. Mahindra will also likely offer a soft-top model as an option.

Inside the cabin, the Thar will get a new forward-facing second row of seats, unlike the previous generation. The 2020 Thar will come with driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and high-speed alert system as standard.

Expect the addition of new dials for the HVAC controls, a new dashboard, a touchscreen infotainment system on the top-end variant, a new instrument cluster with a multi-info display, along with lever for the 4X4 low range gearbox. In terms of dimensions, the 2020 Thar will be longer and wider than the model it is set to replace, and could also have a longer wheelbase.

The 2.5-liter CRDe engine currently on offer produces 105 hp of max power and 247 Nm max torque. However, Mahindra will likely replace it with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 138 hp power and 300 Nm torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Indian carmaker might also offer the upcoming second-gen Thar with an automatic transmission.

Expect Mahindra to showcase the 2020 Thar at the upcoming Auto Expo, set to be held next year. The Thar has currently priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), however, expect an increase in its price once the new-gen model is launched.