2020 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale early next year after making public debut at the Auto Expo in February

Along with Thar, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio is being extensively tested in India fuelling the speculations that the duo will make their public premiere at the Auto Expo next February before going on sale. Mahindra & Mahindra has embarked on a new strategy to refresh its domestic product portfolio while bringing in new products.

The arrival of the XUV 300 has given them a much-needed boost in volumes in the sub-four-metre SUV segment, as the TUV300 wasn’t doing well. The thoroughly revised Scorpio and Thar are expected to churn in good numbers as Mahindra is streamlining the number of platforms to five upon the implementation of BSVI emission regulations from April 2020 onwards.

In a similar fashion to the off-roader, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will likely have bigger dimensions compared to the current model – judging by the spy pictures. The rendering posted here shows the presence of a wider as well as taller rear end of the upcoming Scorpio besides maintaining the same silhouette.

The tail lamps will be thoroughly redesigned, as does the tailgate. The raked rear glass section as seen in the spy shots can also be noted in the digital images. Due to the bigger proportions, the next generation Mahindra Scorpio will be roomier than the model currently on sale while more premium equipment will likely be added to the features list.

The key changes include a brand new touchscreen infotainment system, instrument console, and steering wheel as well as revised dashboard and horizontal air-cons. It will be powered by a BSVI compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine reportedly producing 160 PS.

It will be around 80 kilograms lighter than the outgoing 2.2-litre unit and comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.