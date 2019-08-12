Upcoming 2020 Mahindra Bolero SUV – What to expect?

Mahindra is ready with a slew of launches including an all-new 2020 Bolero SUV that will gain a BS-VI engine

The Mahindra Bolero SUV is a popular SUV with a lot of buyers in the rural and semi-urban markets and has been the top-selling vehicle for Mahindra in the country. The basic SUV with rugged body and hassle-free built was launched back in 2000, and is still going strong even though it offers a similar body profile as seen on the first-gen model and has basic features.

Last month, Mahindra’s latest offering XUV300 overtook the Bolero to become the most sold Mahindra. Mahindra will now bring an all-new model soon to carry forward the Bolero nameplate but with more features and better design. Here’s what to expect from the popular Bolero SUV-

1. Design:

The all-new 2020 Mahindra Bolero has been spied a couple of times wearing a full camouflage but there are no substantial changes as per the spy images. However, a few rendering artists have rendered the possible looks of the new Bolero giving an insight on how the SUV could look like.

As per the renders, the Bolero now gets a bolder and muscular styling as compared to the current model, while the boxy shape has been retained in the render. At the front are the LED headlights with a dual-chamber division, LED DRLs as well as square-shaped fog lamps to enhance the look.

The front grille is sharp while the bonnet is more sporty and bolder. The grille design remains the same, albeit with brushed aluminium effect metal bar on top with a Mahindra logo and three chrome slats on either side. The ORVMs now has turn indicators embedded in them. There’s no rendering of the rear and side but a handful of changes are expected there too like a new alloy wheels, muscular wheel arches, and roof rails. At the back is the skid plate, LED tail light and wheel mounted on the rear door, along with a new bumper design.

2. Cabin:

The cabin of the new 2020 Mahindra Bolero will get scuff plates as soon as you enter them. The cabin of the current Bolero is a very basic one with fabric seats and basic quality plastic trim. However, the new Bolero is expected to get a cabin design more attractive with more features like a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features, automatic climate control among others. The trim options will be enhanced too for a premium touch.

3. Safety:

Like features, the Mahindra Bolero was also missing on basic safety features. However, to adhere to the norms starting 1st April, 2019, the Bolero was added with ABS. Now for the 2020 Bolero, Mahindra will equip it with several safety upgrades to make it BNSVAP compliant.

This includes Airbag and other safety like an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Speed alert system, Driver & Co-Driver Seat belt reminders, Manual override for the central locking system, Vehicle reverse parking sensors to comply with the new 2019 safety norms.

4. Engine:

The new 2020 Mahindra Bolero will be powered by the mHawk D70 engine that is a 1.5 litre, 3-cylinder diesel engine which churns out 70 bhp and 195Nm torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

However, the engine will be upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms. While it’s highly unlikely, Mahindra may add an AMT gearbox option as an option to lure customers in semi-urban/ urban markets.

5. Price and Launch:

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the most basic and affordable SUVs available in India today, making it such a well sold the product in the rural markets where the target audience for Bolero is.

The new Mahindra Bolero will attract a premium for the BS-VI technology and all the added features. However, the Mahindra Bolero will still be the most affordable SUVs in India on sale. As for the launch timeline, expect the new Bolero to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.