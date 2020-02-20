Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 Interior & Exterior Revealed, Debut In March

2020 Hyundai i20 will make its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show and it will go on sale in India by the middle of this year

Following leaked images, Hyundai officially released images of the new generation i20 only recently and is scheduled to make global debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on March 3. It will be accompanied in Switzerland by the Prophecy electric sports sedan concept and the facelifted i30. The i20 in its Elite i20 form will likely debut in India next month before going on sale by the middle of this year.

With an evolutionary approach to design, the third-generation Hyundai i20 is looking to build on the success of the outgoing model with modern assistive, safety and convenience-based technologies. The exterior comprises of a wider front grille with sharp character lines, sleeker LED DRLs, high beltline, noticeable quarter window in the C-pillar, redesigned LED tail lamps with full-width LED lamp, and so on.

It also gets altered proportions as the wheelbase has been increased by 10 mm, length by 10 mm, boot space by 25 litres and the roof lowered by 30 mm. The more spacious cabin comes with a large 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster, 10-25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link connectivity, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-speaker Bose audio and so on.

The South Korean auto major will also sell the new i20 hatchback with SmartSense safety package composing of Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross Traffic Alert, new Forward Collision Warning system, intelligent cruise control based on navigation, etc. As for the performance, the 2020 Hyundai i20 uses a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 83 horsepower.

It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged GDI is good enough to pump out a maximum power output of 99 horsepower or 118 horsepower. It works in tandem with a 48 V mild-hybrid system. The powertrain is offered with an all-new six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

The new MT disconnects the gearbox from the engine when the foot is lifted off the throttle. Hyundai will enter the new i20 in the international markets gradually following its world premiere and India will be at the forefront to receive the updated hatchback considering its vitality in garnering volumes. It will continue to compete against segment leader Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and the recently launched Tata Altroz.