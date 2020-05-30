Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Spotted Undisguised Again

2020 Hyundai Elite i20 will likely go on sale this festive season in India and it boasts a heavily updated exterior and interior

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) was expected to launch the new generation Elite i20 around August. However, the ongoing dismal social and economic scenarios appear to have briefly paused the plans. The new Elite i20 is expected to go on sale later this year around September or October to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that generally exist during the festive season.

The 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 will compete against its fierce nemesis Maruti Suzuki Baleno, recently launched Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. To address the ever-growing demands of the customers, Hyundai has introduced an evolved design philosophy with the Euro-spec i20 and the styling cues will be replicated on the India-spec model as well.

For those of you who cannot wait to get their hands on the premium hatchback, here are a few rear world pictures of the new-gen i20 coming from South Korea. The front end boasts an evolutionary form of the cascading front grille encompassing the LED headlamps as well as integrated LED Daytime Running Lights in a single frame that looks sportier than the outgoing model.

The busy bumper also comprises of the triangular shaped fog lamp housing and front lip spoiler. Other design details in the 2020 Hyundai i20 include newly designed tail lamps, thoroughly revised LED tail lamps connected by a full-width reflector strip, restyled tailgate, shark fin antenna, faux rear diffuser and so on while the overall silhouette of the hatchback remains.

The interior is a radical departure compared to the outgoing model as it gets updated dashboard, centre console and instrumentation. It features a large 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console and a similar-sized touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link connectivity. A multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, leather seats, ambient lighting, etc will be part of the package.

The in-car connected features and the large touch display will likely give it an edge over its rivals. The India-spec 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to be offered in three BSVI compliant powertrains including a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. We do expect the price range to hover between Rs. 5.5 lakh for the entry-level trim and Rs. 9 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).