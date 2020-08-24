Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Detailed In New Real World Images

2020 Hyundai Elite i20 is expected to go on sale during this festive season with a thoroughly overhauled interior and exterior

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has been on a launch spree as it began the calendar year with the debut of the Aura compact sedan before the arrival of the facelifted Verna and the second generation Creta. Only a few weeks ago, the updated Tucson was officially introduced as well and up next, the brand is certainly targetting to bring in a brand new avatar of one of its key volume sellers.

The Elite i20 has been around in the domestic market for long without any substantial updates and is getting a generation shift in response to the growing competition. The B2 segment hatchback has the Maruti Suzuki Baleno as its main competitor while the Tata Altroz joined the fray earlier this year.

The upcoming Elite i20 has already been caught on camera testing on Indian soil. It will have plenty in common with the third generation i20 revealed for Europe a long while ago. It has begun reaching the European countries giving us a thorough indication of what to expect in India, as it will likely be launched here during this festive season.

For starters, the visual changes and nothing short of evolutionary and the cabin gets more sophisticated with a new appeal. As you can see in these images, the design of the all-new i20 boasts sharper edges and creases bringing a sportier vibe than the outgoing model. On the outside, it boasts a sleeker redesigned front grille and new headlamps with LED DRLs.

Other highlights include restyled front bumper with more aggressive fog lamp housing, wider central air inlets, prominent bonnet and character lines, garnished window line, newly designed alloy wheels, brand new LED tail lamps, revised tailgate design and rear bumper, shark fin antenna, red reflector strip connecting the tail lamps, etc.

The engine lineup is expected to comprise of a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions. The new cabin comes with one 10.25-inch screen for infotainment and the other for instrument cluster in Europe. The India-spec model could get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink and a digital instrumentation.

The more premium dashboard has air conditioning vents neatly integrated and the features list boasts an eight-speaker Bose audio, wireless charger, automatic climate control, new steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.