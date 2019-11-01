Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos – Specs Comparison

We pit the top-selling mid-size SUV Kia Seltos against its cousin, the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta might be one of the most popular SUVs in India but is due for a generation revamp next year. The first-gen Creta has been on sale in the Indian market since 2015 and did receive a mid-cycle update in 2018. But with competition in the segment steaming up, the Korean carmaker needs to bring the new model to India.

On the other hand, Kia’s first offering for the Indian market, the Seltos has already made a name for itself since its launch in August this year in the Indian market and continues to rake in maximum sales. Will the 2020 Creta be able to take its throne back from its cousin, Kia Seltos?

Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Comparison – Exterior Design

Not many would argue against the fact that the Seltos is indeed a good-looker. The bold looking SUV has received a positive feedback in terms of looks. The 2020 Hyundai Creta on the other hand, features a rather unconventional design compared to the current-gen model. The upcoming SUV has been launched in China with the ‘ix25’ moniker.

The front end of the Seltos looks chunky, with a high bonnet line and Kia’s signature tiger nose grille. The car features massive headlamps, with the turn indicators separated into a different unit. It gets large wheel arches on the sides along with 17-inch crystal cut alloys on the top-end variant.

The ix25, or the upcoming Creta, features Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design statement, which means the car gets a split-headlamp design with C-shaped LED DRLs, paired with the manufacturer’s cascading grille, similar to that seen on the Venue. Overall, Hyundai has tried to make the car look a little funkier, and it is yet to be seen how the market responds to it.

Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Comparison – Interiors

The Kia Seltos can be had with dual-tone black and white interiors, or an all-black theme (GT-Line variants). The GT-Line variants feature contrast red stitching on the flat-bottom steering wheel, metal finished pedals, and GT badging here and there.

The interior design of the 2020 Creta however, will be revolutionary. It will be featuring a large vertically-stacked touchscreen connected to the central console and an all-new flat-bottom steering wheel.

The Seltos features first in class head-up display along with a 7-inch multi-info display which displays the video feed from the ORVM mounted cameras when changing lanes, an air purifier, LED ambient lighting and wireless fast charger. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and UVO connected car-tech however, steals the show.

Hyundai is known for upping the ante with all its new launches, and so will be the case with the 2020 Creta. Some first in class features like a panoramic sunroof will also be included. Apart from that, the SUV will get Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity, a fully-digital MID and more!

Safety-wise, expect the Creta to get everything the Seltos does. This includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and even front parking sensors on the top-end variants.

Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Comparison – Specifications

Dimensions

The upcoming Hyundai Creta will be based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos, and hence expect both of the SUVs to have marginal dimensional differences only. The Seltos measures 4,315 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, is 1,620 mm tall and has a 2,610 mm long wheelbase.

The 2020 Creta will have a length of 4,300 mm, a width of 1,790 mm, 1,622 mm of height and an identical 2,610 mm long wheelbase.

Dimensions Kia Seltos 2020 Hyundai Creta Length 4,315 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,800 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,620 mm 1,622 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm 2,610 mm

Engine and Transmission

Kia offers the Seltos with three different engine options, which include 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. It gets a host of transmissions, including a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, CVT and a 7-Speed DCT.

Let’s take a detailed look at the engines and transmissions of the Seltos.

1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.4-litre Turbo-Petrol 115 PS 115 PS 140 PS 144 Nm 250 Nm 242 Nm 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 16.5 kmpl/16.8 kmpl 21 kmpl/18 kmpl 16.1 kmpl/16.5 kmpl

The Seltos’ petrol and diesel engines make an identical 115 PS of max power, but the former makes 144 Nm and the latter churns out a massive 250 Nm of peak torque. The petrol unit can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and the diesel engine can be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The more powerful 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 140 PS of max power and 242 Nm torque. The said engine is offered with the same 6-speed manual transmission, and an optional 7-speed DCT.

The 2020 Creta will be sharing its powertrains with the Seltos, hence the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines will be carried over to the SUV. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine could also be offered with a sportier N-Line variant.

2020 Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos Comparison Verdict

Kia is offering the Seltos at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The current-gen Creta is priced between Rs. 10.00 lakh to Rs 15.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the 2020 Creta to carry a similar price tag as well, in order to compete with its sibling.

For now, the Seltos is reigning the mid-size SUV segment with its aggressive pricing, different engines on offer, long list of variants to suit the needs of the market and tons of features. However, it is too soon to make a verdict before the launch of the upcoming Hyundai Creta but aggressive pricing could make a big difference.