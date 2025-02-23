Upcoming 2 TVS 2-Wheelers – TVS Jupiter CNG, TVS Adventure Bike

TVS Motor Company will launch two all-new two-wheelers in the Indian market in the form of Jupiter CNG and 300cc adventure motorcycle

TVS Motor Company unveiled an array of new two-wheeler models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which occurred last month in New Delhi. The Hosur-based bike maker showcased the Jupiter CNG Concept and all-new Apache RTXs adventure motorcycle, among others at the automotive exhibition. Both of these products are expected to launch in the coming months in the Indian market. In this article, we will talk about TVS Jupiter CNG and TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV bike in detail, including design, performance and features.

1. TVS Jupiter CNG

Presented in the ‘Concept’ form at the Auto Expo 2025, TVS Jupiter CNG is being touted as the world’s first-ever CNG-powered scooter. The company claimed that it has a running cost of even less than Re 1 per kilometer. The 1.4 kg CNG tank is placed in the underseat storage area and it returns a mileage of 84 km/kg. To ensure optimum safety, TVS has covered the tank with a plastic casing while the pressure gauge and filler nozzle are also there.

The petrol tank is positioned on the floorboard with a capacity of 2 litres. The company claims a total range of 226 km when both petrol and CNG tanks are fully filled. The design, wheels, features and equipment has been carried over from the ICE-powered Jupiter scooter. It houses the same 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine which develops top power of 7.1 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 9.4 Nm at 5000 rpm. The Jupiter CNG has a top speed of 80 kmph as riders also get convenience of switching between the fuels instantly via a dedicated switch.

2. TVS Apache RTX 300

The company is all set to launch its third motorcycle in the middleweight (300cc) segment in the form of the Apache RTX 300 after the RTR 310 and RR 310. Sitting on the same frame as its counterparts, TVS Apache RTX 300 will be the brand’s first adventure motorcycle which will rival the likes of KTM 250 Adventure and Hero Xpulse 210 in the Indian market.

It was briefly present at the TVS pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The leaked images revealed that the RTX 300 will flaunt a long visor, beefy fuel tank, and a split-seat setup. It boasts of USD front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear. Some of the prominent features on-board could be all-LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, dual-channel ABS, traction control system and riding modes.

Mechanically, TVS Apache RTX 300 will be powered by an all-new 299.1 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled RT-XD4 engine which is the first in-house, designed, developed and engineered powertrain from the brand. It will generate maximum power of 34.5 bhp at 9000 rpm and highest torque of 28.5 Nm at 7000 rpm. It will be coupled with a 6-speed transmission along with a Assist and Slipper clutch.