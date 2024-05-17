Upcoming 2 Hybrid SUVs & 1 Electric SUV From Toyota – Key Details

Here is a look into the three new Toyota SUVs that are expected to launch in India within the next 12-18 months

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) appears to be gearing up to launch as many as three new SUVs in India over the next 12 to 18 months. Among these upcoming models is an all-new electric SUV, which will be based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX’s platform and is expected to debut in the latter half of 2025.

Before the electric SUV makes its debut, the Japanese auto major may introduce two new hybrid SUVs. With these additions, TKM aims to expand its presence in the Indian market by appealing to a diverse customer base with regular ICE, hybrid and EV options. Here, we provide all the essential details:

1. Toyota Electric SUV:

Toyota’s inaugural electric SUV is expected to launch in H2 2025, taking design cues from the Urban SUV concept revealed last year. It is projected to have a driving range of up to 550 kilometres. This new electric model will share much of its components and architecture with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, utilizing a derivative of Toyota’s 27PL platform. Inside, the SUV will be equipped with numerous features and technologies including ADAS, an all-digital instrument cluster, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

2. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

Toyota already sells the Fortuner MHEV in some global markets including South Africa. It will feature a 48-volt mild hybrid system that works in concert with a 2.8L four-cylinder GD series diesel engine. The MHEV technology boosts the performance particularly during acceleration and low-speed driving while contributing to lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency.

While exact launch details for the mild hybrid electric vehicle version of the Toyota Fortuner have not been announced, it is speculated that the SUV could debut later this year or in 2025.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Hyryder:

The 7-seater version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is set to arrive in early or mid-2025. It will compete with other three-row SUVs such as the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV300, Citroen C3 Aircross and Hyundai Alcazar. This new iteration will feature cosmetic enhancements and new features to distinguish it from the standard model. However, it will retain the same 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines.