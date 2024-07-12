UP vs Delhi Price Difference Post Tax Waiver – Innova, Vitara, City, Invicto

The prices of strong hybrid Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Honda cars have reduced drastically following the 100 per cent tax waiver on registration fees in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a substantial initiative to boost the use of eco-friendly vehicles in the state. As of July 5, a new policy offers a complete exemption from registration taxes for strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. This policy is now in effect and aims to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly personal transportation solutions.

This policy is set to provide substantial advantages for manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Honda and Toyota which sell strong hybrid passenger vehicles in India across different price brackets. The largest car producer in the country retails the Grand Vitara and Invicto while Honda offers the City midsize sedan in a top-spec strong hybrid trim.

Toyota boasts the widest lineup of strong hybrid cars yet as the Camry, Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are powered by petrol/hybrid units. The UP government had earlier applied an eight per cent road tax on vehicles that are priced under Rs. 10 lakh and ten per cent on those over Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom value).

Model (Top variant) Delhi On-Road Price UP On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Rs. 22,92,682 Rs. 21,16,977 Toyota Hyryder Rs. 23,34,834 Rs. 21,21,063 Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rs. 33,30,348 Rs. 30,72,702 Toyota Innova Hycross Rs. 35,93,862 Rs. 32,73,659 Toyota Camry Rs. 52,82,761 Rs. 48,09,724 Honda City e:HEV Rs. 23,60,396 Rs. 21,65,187

Above we have listed the prices of the top-end variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Honda City eHEV, Toyota Hyryder, Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Camry as the on-road prices in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are compared. The Grand Vitara is cheaper in UP by Rs. 1,75,705 while the Invicto MPV’s prices are down by Rs. 2,57,646.

The Honda City e:HEV is priced at Rs. 23,60,396 (OTR, Delhi) while the same model costs Rs. 21,65,187 in Uttar Pradesh following the full exemption of registration taxes. Thus, it is less expensive by Rs. 1,95,209. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has several commonalities with the Grand Vitara including the 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid mill.

It carries a price tag of Rs. 23,34,834 in Delhi while Rs. 21,21,063 is quoted at UP, leading to a massive price difference of Rs. 2,13,771. In a similar fashion, the popular Innova Hycross is cheaper by Rs. 3,20,203 and the Camry Hybrid by Rs. 4,72,037.