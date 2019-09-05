Up To Rs 87,700 Discount On Maruti Ciaz In September 2019 – Details

While the carmakers have been worried due to dwindling sales, the high discounts being offered on successful models, like Maruti Ciaz, make it a great time to buy a new car

The Indian car market has been going through its worst ever phase of sales slump in the recent years. The situation is so grim that even Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker, has been reporting heavy de-growth on a regular basis. In an attempt to revitalize its sales performance, the carmaker is currently offering some lucrative discounts across the segments.

Discounts on the Maruti Ciaz, one of the most successful models in the carmaker’s company today, is available with discounts of up to Rs 87,700. The offers comprise cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discount and free extended warranty.

The petrol model, which comes with a 1.5-litre motor, is available with discounts worth Rs 65,000. These include a cash discount of Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. There is also a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Even the diesel model, which is now available only with an in-house developed 1.5-litre oil-burner, is available with all the above offers of cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate savings. In additional, the diesel model also comes with free extended warranty worth Rs 22,700, which takes the total savings to Rs 87,700.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki discontinued the 1.3-litre diesel variant of the Maruti Ciaz. The discontinuation of the Fiat-sourced motor option is a part of the carmaker’s plan to replace the VGT-equipped 1.3-litre diesel motor with an in-house-developed 1.5-litre engine.

With this, the Ciaz is currently available only with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. While the former can be had with a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission, the latter is available only with a 6-speed manual unit.

The Maruti Ciaz has been on sale through the company’s Nexa chain of premium outlets. It is available in four trims – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha – and has been a regular with outclassing the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna on the sales charts. Currently, it’s on sale in a price range of Rs 8.19-11.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon). However, with so many discounts on offer, it’s certainly a great time to put your money on this spacious sedan.