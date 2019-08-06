Up To Rs. 75,000 Discounts On Nissan Kicks, Redigo, Micra In August 2019

Nissan and Datsun are offering lucrative discount packages in August 2019 to make up for the deficit in sales volume

In July 2019, Nissan registered 313 unit sales as against 553 units during the same month last year with a massive 43 per cent sales de-growth. Datsun, on the other hand, garnered 991 units with YoY sales decline of 56 per cent. Both the brands combined to record 53.5 per cent sales drop as the negative buying sentiments prevailing among customers have taken the toll.

Nissan and Datsun were not the only casualties though as car manufacturers up and down the lane had faced huge volume slump. While Renault will be introducing the Triber modular MPV in the domestic market this month, Nissan and Datsun are offering big discounts to lure in customers.

The Redi Go is sold with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 while its exchange bonus stands at Rs. 12,000 – up to Rs. 37,000 in total. The Go hatchback and Go Plus MPV are offered with up to Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 cash discount taking the combined total to Rs. 25,000.

Nissan/Datsun Models Discounts In August 2019 Datsun Redi Go Rs. 25,000 Cash Discount, Rs. 12,000 Exchange Bonus Datsun Go, Go Plus Rs. 10,000 Cash Discount, Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Nissan Micra Active Rs. 15,000 Cash Discount, Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus Nissan Micra Rs. 25,000 Cash Discount, Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus Nissan Sunny Rs. 45,000 Cash Discount, Rs. 30,000 Exchange Bonus Nissan Kicks Rs. 55,000 Exchange Bonus, 7.99% Interest Rate, 3-Year Warranty and RSA

Nissan’s Micra has been around for many years without any substantial updates and is retailed with Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus in the month of August 2019. The Active variant of the Micra gains Rs. 15,000 cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

The Sunny sedan has seen several price cuts in recent times but they could not impact much on sales numbers. It comes with Rs. 45,000 cash discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus this month.

The Kicks went on sale in the first month of this year with huge anticipation and is currently sold with Rs. 55,000 exchange bonus, 7.99 per cent interest rate and three-year warranty and roadside assistance package. In select variants, corporate discount benefits of up to Rs. 14,000 is provided as well.