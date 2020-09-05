Up To Rs. 65,000 Discount On Hyundai Cars In September 2020

Check out all the discounts and deals being offered by Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) during September 2020

The Indian automobile industry is currently on the path to recovery, and manufacturers are looking to improve their sales by offering lucrative discounts on their vehicles. Hyundai, the second-largest car company in India by sales volume, is also trying to attract more customers by offering brilliant deals and discounts on its cars.

The South Korean carmaker isn’t offering any deals on a few of its vehicles, like the Venue, Creta, Verna, Tucson, and Kona EV. The offers available on Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Aura, Elantra, and Xcent Prime, are all listed below.

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai’s most affordable car, the Santro, is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the ‘Era’ variant, while all other trims are available with a discount of Rs. 25,000. Other than that, there will also be an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, which is added over the value of the car brought in for exchange. There is also a corporate discount available worth Rs. 5,000, which brings the maximum benefits to Rs. 45,000 (Rs. 35,000 on ‘Era’ trim).

Model Cash Discounts Other Offers (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Hyundai Santro (All trims except Era) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (Era) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Elite i20 (All trims except Magna+) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Xcent Prime Rs. 30,000 – Hyundai Aura – Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Elantra Petrol Rs. 30,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Elantra Diesel – Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Additional Offers for medical professionals Rs. 30,000

Hyundai Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios

The Grand i10 Nios is currently being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. Other than that, there is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Thus, the total value of benefits available here equals Rs. 25,000, which although not much, is still quite attractive.

The previous-generation model, the Grand i10, is available with even better offers. It is being offered with a cash discount worth Rs. 40,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The corporate discount is the same, Rs. 5,000. The maximum value of benefits, therefore, totals Rs. 60,000, which is way more than the benefits being offered on the new-gen model (Grand i10 Nios).

Hyundai Elite i20

The South Korean carmaker is set to launch the next-generation i20 in the market soon. As such, the current-gen (outgoing) model is being offered with some lucrative discounts. There is a cash discount worth Rs. 35,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also available here, bringing the maximum benefits to Rs. 60,000. These offers, however, are available on all trims of the Elite i20 expect the ‘Magna+’, which doesn’t have any listed discount.

Hyundai Xcent Prime

The Hyundai Xcent Prime is a model available for only fleet operations and commercial uses (like cabs). The Xcent Prime also comes with factory-fitted CNG kit and speed limiting function (SLF), which are useful for fleet operators. The company is offering a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 on it, which is quite a lucrative offer, but there is no exchange bonus or corporate discount available here.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura was launched in India at the beginning of this year to replace the Xcent sedan. The Aura was based on the new-gen i10 (Grand i10 Nios), whereas the Xcent was based on the older-generation i10 (Grand i10). There is no cash discount available on the Aura, but an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are being offered by the company, thus bringing the value of the total benefits to Rs, 20,000.

Hyundai Elantra

Last year, Hyundai launched the Elantra facelift in India, which saw the discontinuation of the 1.6-litre diesel engine. The current model is now available with a 2.0-litre petrol motor and a new 1.5-litre diesel mill (sourced from Creta). The Elantra has a cash discount worth Rs. 30,000 on the petrol model, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000.

For the diesel variants, there is no cash discount available, as it was launched quite recently (June 2020), but there is an exchange bonus worth Rs. 30,000. Thus, the petrol models have total benefits worth Rs. 60,000, while the same on diesel models equals Rs. 30,000.

Special Offers for Medical Professionals

Hyundai is also offering an additional offer of Rs. 3,000 to medical professionals, which includes doctors (IMA, IDA, State level), registered nurses, and employees of pharmaceutical companies.