Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount On These 3 Kawasaki Bikes In India

Kawasaki KLX110, KLX140, and KX100 are available with discount vouchers worth up to Rs. 50,000 this February in India

Kawasaki India is offering some attractive offers on its dirt bikes, in order to clear last year’s remaining stock, as well as to boost sales numbers by a bit. For the Kawasaki KLX110, a discount voucher of Rs. 30,000 is available, while for the KLX140, a discount voucher is worth Rs. 40,000. For the KX100, a discount voucher of Rs. 50,000 is available.

These discount vouchers are only applicable on limited stock and will be available on a ‘first come first serve’ basis. These vouchers can be redeemed against the ex-showroom price of these motorcycles. Although these discounts may make you want to run to your nearest Kawasaki showroom at the quickest, there’s a catch; Kawasaki KX and KLX models aren’t road legal.

The KLX110 is powered by a 112cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. This motor generates a peak power of 7.3 PS and a maximum torque of 8.0 Nm and comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox. It has an extremely light kerb weight – just 76 kg – which makes it easy to tackle off-road terrain. The KLX110 costs Rs. 2.99 lakh, which is quite a steep price.

Kawasaki KLX140 draw power from a 144cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. This powerplant comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox, and with a kerb weight of only 99 kg, it is quite an easy bike to manoeuvre around. The KLX140 is also an extremely expensive motorcycle, priced at Rs. 4.06 lakh.

As for the Kawasaki KX100, it gets a 99cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 2-stroke engine. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox, which helps putter this 77 kg bike (kerb weight) around on mud and dunes easily. With a price tag of Rs. 4.87 lakh, this is even more expensive than the above-mentioned KLX bikes!

All three motorcycles – KLX110, KLX140, and KX100 – are prepped from the factory for competitive dirt riding, which is primarily the reason why they aren’t road legal. If that sounds like something right up your alley, well, be sure to go and check out one of these for yourself!

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi