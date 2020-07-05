Up To Rs 40,000 Discount On Maruti Nexa Cars – Baleno, Ciaz, XL6

In order to get it sales numbers back on track, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to Rs 40,000 with its Nexa cars, i.e. Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is currently offering hefty discounts on all of its offerings retailed through its premium Nexa dealerships, including Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6. The benefits include a Rs 5,000 special ISL offer for the front-line COVID-19 warriors which is standard, while the consumer offers and exchange offers vary from car to car.

The entry-level Baleno Sigma variant that costs Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom) is being offered with a discount of Rs 15,000, as well as an exchange offer discount of Rs 15,000. Other variants of the Baleno, namely Delta, Zeta and Alpha are currently offered with a Rs 10,000 cash discount, while the exchange offer discount remains the same at Rs 15,000.

The Ignis’ Zeta variant is being offered with a discount of Rs 10,000, along with a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, while all other variants of the car get a discount of Rs 20,000, but get the same exchange offer discount. The total offer adds up to Rs 30,000 for Ignis Zeta and Rs 40,000 for all other variants.

The XL6 MPV gets no cash discount as such, but does get a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus in addition to the special ISL offer, with the benefits on the said car totaling up to Rs 25,000. Similarly, the Ciaz’s range-topping manual ‘Alpha’ trim gets an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000, while all other variants apart from the Alpha MT get an additional Rs 10,000 consumer discount.

Apart from the discounts, Maruti Suzuki has also revealed a new scheme called ‘Subscribe’ under which cars will be given to customers on lease, in order to boost sales in the country after the recent economic slump. Under this scheme, individual buyers in Bangalore and Gurgaon can lease their cars for a tenure of 24, 36 or 48 months.

After deciding the tenure, the buyers have to pay only the pre-determined monthly amount with no additional down payment or costs of maintenance and service or down payment. In addition to that, buyers also get access to 24×7 roadside assistance with no extra charge.