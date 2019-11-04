Up To Rs. 3 Lakh Discount On Renault Cars In Nov 2019 – Captur, Duster, Kwid

Renault was among the only three manufacturers that showed sales growth in October 2019 and is trying to capitalise on the momentum this month

Following the long-spell of falling sales in the auto industry, a handful of manufacturers registered growth in light of the festive season. Out of all the manufacturers in India, only three showed growth – Maruti Suzuki, Renault and Volkswagen. Meanwhile, experts believe that the growth might be temporary and the sales could fall once the festive season gets over.

In September, the French automaker, Renault was the only company which registered positive sales. And the same has continued in October. In the same breath, in an attempt to keep the sales numbers afloat, Renault has now introduced year-end offers for November on its cars.

The recently facelifted Kwid hatchback is now being offered by the company with a 4-year warranty in addition to Rs 2,000 corporate discount and Rs 10,000 worth of loyalty discounts for existing Renault Car users. The Lodgy MPV is now available with a flat cash discount of Rs 2 lakh in addition to Rs 5,000 discount for corporate users.

Model Cash Discount + Corporate Discount Exchange Bonus Renault Kwid (Facelift) 4 Year Warranty + Rs. 2,000 Rs. 10,000 (Loyalty Bonus) Renault Lodgy Rs. 2,00,000 + Rs. 5,000 Renault Duster (Facelift) 1 Year Insurance + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 20,000 Renault Captur Rs. 3,00,000 + Rs. 5,000 Renault Triber NIL NIL

Renault has not announced any offers on the recently-launched Triber MPV. Meanwhile, the Duster facelift can now be bought with 1-year insurance in addition to Rs 20,000 exchange and Rs 5,000 for corporate users. On the Captur, Renault is offering Rs 3 lakh flat cash discount in addition to the Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

After recently launching the Triber MPV and the Kwid Facelift, the company reported a growth of 63% in October with a sale of 11,516 units. Meanwhile leading manufacturer Maruti Suzuki which has been witnessing plummeting sales over the last 11 months showed a minor growth of 1.5% at 280, 418 units.

The third out of the companies that showed improvement, Volkswagen, had a flat month after selling 3,213 units as against the 3,191 units that it sold in the same month last year.