With the Calendar Year 2020 getting to a close, automobile manufacturers are offering good deal of discounts to lure in new customers. Since the recommencement of the production operations a few months ago, the sales numbers have been consistently improving across the board and the festive season could not have come at a better time as the brands tried to crawl back the deficit with good effect.

Mahindra & Mahindra finished as the fifth largest carmaker in the country in the month of November 2020 with a cumulative domestic tally of 18,212 units as against 14,635 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year growth of 24.4 per cent. It grabbed a market share of 6.4 per cent. Determined to end the year on a high, the homegrown UV specialist is selling its car with attractive benefits in December 2020.

The entry-level KUV NXT has seen reduced popularity in recent times and it gets cash discounts of up to Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 with free accessories of Rs. 10,000. The XUV300 compact SUV can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 45,000 as it comes with up to Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 in exchange bonus, free accessories worth Rs. 5,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Model Cash Discount Corporate Discount + Exchange Bonus + Free Accessories Mahindra XUV 300 Rs. 10,000 Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra XUV 500 Rs. 13,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Mahindra Scorpio Rs. 20,000 Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 Mahindra Bolero Rs. 6,500 Rs. 4,000 + Rs. 10,000 Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2,20,000 Rs. 16,000 + Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 20,000 Mahindra KUV 100 NXT Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000

Moving up the order, the Scorpio is retailed with cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 and free accessories of Rs. 10,000. Thus, the benefits range up to Rs. 60,000 for the Scorpio in the month of December 2020. The SUV will get a new generation next year with a redesigned exterior and interior along with the addition of new features.

Alongside the Scorpio, the XUV500 is also switching to its next year in 2021 and is currently sold with benefits of up to Rs. 58,000. It gets cash discount of up to Rs. 13,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000, corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and free accessories worth Rs. 5,000. The flagship Alturas G4 full-sized SUV can be bought with the highest benefits of them all.

With cash discount of Rs. 2.20 lakh, exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, corporate discount of Rs. 16,000 and free accessories worth Rs. 20,000, the Alturas gets benefits of up to Rs. 3.06 lakh in the month of December 2020. While the recently launched Thar does not come under any discounts, the Marazzo can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 36,000 and up to Rs. 20,500 for Bolero.