Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh Discounts On Sedans This Festive Season – Civic To Dzire

Check out our list of the top sedans in the Indian market with the best deals and discounts in October 2020

With Navratri festive season already upon us, and Diwali approaching fast, it’s a great time for consumers in India right now. Even in the automobile market, things are heating up, and buyers have been flocking into dealerships to enjoy the festive sales. Automakers are offering some sweet deals and discounts on their vehicles, in order to boost their sales.

From the entry-level Maruti Dzire to the premium Honda Civic, here we have listed the top ten sedans in the Indian market, with the best discounts and offers available this month.

1. Honda Civic

Honda Civic is one of the most handsome-looking cars in the Indian market, with its sharp front fascia and a sloping coupe-like roofline. The executive sedan is available with some pretty massive discounts as well. The diesel variant is available with a cash discount of Rs. 2.5 lakh, while the petrol models have a cash discount of Rs. 1 lakh. Apart from that, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 (applicable on the exchange of an old Honda car), along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000.

2. Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra is the company’s flagship sedan in India, and there are a few brilliant deals available on the vehicle. The petrol-manual variants are available with a cash discount of Rs. 70,000, whereas the same on the petrol-automatic models is Rs. 30,000. There is no discount on the diesel variants though. An exchange bonus worth Rs. 30,000 is also available, regardless of the variant.

3. Volkswagen Vento

Volkswagen India only has one sedan in its arsenal at the moment, and the German carmaker is offering a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 (offer available on select trims only). There is a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000, and additional loyalty bonus for existing VW customers worth up to Rs. 15,000.

4. Honda Amaze

Honda’s subcompact sedan, the Amaze, is the most affordable vehicle in the company’s lineup. The car is available with a cash discount worth Rs. 20,000 on the petrol variants and Rs. 10,000 on the diesel ones. There is a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 available for existing Honda customers, and a free five-year extended warranty (worth Rs. 12,000).

5. Honda City

In the Indian market, the Honda City retails in its fourth-generation, as well as its fifth-gen avatar. The older model doesn’t have any discounts on it, but there is a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 available (applicable for existing Honda customers). As for the new-generation Honda City, there is an exchange bonus available on it worth Rs. 30,000, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000.

6. Toyota Yaris

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is offering some extremely attractive offers on its C-segment sedan, the Yaris. There is a consumer offer worth Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The company is also offering a corporate discount worth Rs. 20,000.

7. Maruti Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire received a mid-life facelift earlier this year, and the manufacturer is offering plenty of deals on the sedan. Maruti’s most affordable sedan is available with benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 44,000. There’s also a cash discount worth Rs. 14,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. The company is offering a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 as well, applicable only for select customers.

8. Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is quite a popular sedan in the Indian market, primarily due to its affordability and practicality. To further sweeten the deal, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. There a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000 available here as well.

9. Tata Tigor

Tata Motors has been rising in popularity in India, with sales figures steadily increasing since the lockdown was lifted. Tata’s sole sedan offering, the Tigor, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. Apart from that, there’s also an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000 on offer here.

10. Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura was launched in India at the beginning of this year, and is the most affordable sedan (PV) in the South Korean carmaker’s lineup currently. The little Hyundai sedan is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.