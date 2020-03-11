BS4 Nissan Kicks SUV Available With Good Discounts – Details Inside

Nissan currently offers the Kicks with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, and retails the mid-size SUV between Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

With the BS6 emission norms right around the corner, many manufacturers are yet to completely off load their remaining BS4 stock. One such carmaker is Nissan, which is offering a discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh with the remaining BS4-compliant units of the Kicks SUV.

Nissan currently offers the Kicks with two BS4-compliant powertrains, which include a 1.5-litre petrol unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine puts out 106 PS of maximum power, and 142 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner generates 110 PS/240 Nm. The transmission duties on the latter are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol motor makes do with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Nissan Kicks is also pretty well packed in terms of features. It comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, NissanConnect connected-car tech with over 50 features and smartwatch connectivity, automatic climate control, around-view monitor, 17-inch machined alloy wheels and more.

The petrol Nissan Kicks comes at a starting price of Rs 9.55 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10.95 lakh. On the other hand, the base diesel trim of the Kicks has been priced at Rs 9.89 lakh, while the top-end diesel trim retails at Rs 13.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In the Indian market, the Kicks currently competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Captur, among other similarly priced SUVs.

Nissan is also working on a mid-life facelift version of the Kicks for the international markets, which is set to make its debut in Thailand this month itself. However, Nissan will not likely be bringing the facelifted version of the car to India in the near future. Instead, Nissan will introduce a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor with the Kicks in the BS6 era.

The said BS6-compliant 1.3-litre TCe turbocharged petrol engine was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo last month, and is expected to be more powerful than the Kicks’ BS4 1.5-litre unit. Apart from the Kicks, the said powertrain will also be plonked on to the Renault Captur, as well as the Duster.