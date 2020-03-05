Up To Rs 15,000 Discount On BS4 Hero Xpulse 200, 200T In India

Dealers in Delhi-NCR offering Xpulse 200 with discounts of Rs 15,000 and Xpulse 200T with discounts of Rs. 10,000 to clear the BS4 stock

With the BSVI emission norms nearing with every passing day, most car and bike dealerships have been in a hurry to liquidate the BSIV stock of vehicles at the earliest. Hence, it’s a pretty good time for the customers to purchase their favourite motorcycle at heavy discounts. The BSIV version of the Hero Xpulse 200 FI is being sold with a discount of Rs 15,000 and 200T, Xtreme 200R with Rs. 10,000 discount in Delhi-NCR.

Even the carburettor-equipped variant of the Hero Xpulse 200 is being sold with discounts of up to Rs 10,000. A similar discount is being offered even on the Xpulse 200T. At the moment, the Xpulse 200 is priced at Rs 98,500, while its FI version costs Rs 1,06,500. The Xpulse 200T costs Rs 95,500.

So, basically, with as much as Rs 15,000 shelved off the sticker price, the Xpulse range of motorcycles come across as a great value proposition if you choose to purchase the BSIV version.

It may be noted here that the Hero Xpulse 200 range of motorcycles isn’t as conventional as most other bikes in the company’s portfolio. Given the product’s niche clientele, it’s not exactly easy for the dealerships to quickly liquidate the BSIV stock of the motorcycle. This has been among the biggest reasons for such great discounts.

While there is a pretty neat discount available on the BSIV version of the Hero Xpulse, it is important to note here that most dealers have already started running out of stock of BSIV Xpulse 200 FI version. However, the carburettor variant is still available in some decent numbers. Still, if you plan to purchase an FI variant at a discounted price, we recommend a visit to the dealership at the earliest.

Powering the BSIV Hero Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200T is the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that outputs a maximum power of 18.4PS and a peak torque of 17.1Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The BSVI version of this motorcycle is likely to be launched this month. It will get an oil-cooler and a bigger catalytic converter.