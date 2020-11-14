Up To Rs 1 Lakh Discounts On Renault Cars – Duster, Kwid, Triber

In order to boost sales during this festive season, Renault India is currently offering heavy discounts with all of its cars, including Duster, Triber as well as Kwid

With the introduction of new and more competitive rivals over time, Renault was having trouble surviving in the Indian market. This was followed by the introduction of stringent BS6 emission norms earlier this year, which resulted in the discontinuation of Renault cars like the Lodgy and Captur.

However, the Triber sub-4m MPV/hatch which was launched last year, the facelifted Kwid, as well as the Renault Duster, continue to carry the French carmaker on their shoulders. As of now, Renault India is offering special Diwali discounts with all of these three cars, which includes cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

With the auspicious festival of Diwali just around the corner, Renault India is offering benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh with on its cars in order to boost sales during the festive period. The car being offered with the highest discount is the Duster 1.5L petrol, which can currently be purchased with a maximum benefit of Rs 1 lakh which includes benefits worth up to Rs 70,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000.

The entry-level Kwid is currently being offered with a Rs 40,000 cash discount, as well as a corporate discount of Rs 9,000, bringing total benefits of up to Rs 49,000. Also, a loyalty bonus is being offered which is worth up to Rs 10,000. Apart from that, Renault is offering a rural offer of Rs 5,000 that is applicable for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members only.

On the other hand, the Triber is currently being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 39,000, which include cash benefits and a corporate discount of up to Rs 30,000 and Rs 9,000 respectively. In addition, buyers can also avail a special 3.99 per cent rate of interest on the Triber, as well as the Kwid.

As of now, Renault retails the Kwid at a starting price of Rs 2.99, which goes up to Rs 5.12 lakh, while the Triber is priced between Rs 5.12 – 7.34 lakh. On the other hand, the pricing for the Renault Duster starts from Rs 8.59 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 13.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).