Up to Rs. 1 Lakh Discount On Renault Kwid, Duster, Captur, Lodgy This Month

Renault, the French carmaker is going through some turbulent times and to clear the stock, dealers are offering heavy discounts on all models.

Renault, one of the largest automakers in the world is struggling to find a solid customer base in India, even though it has been in India for more than 10 years now and have launched some successful cars like Duster SUV and Kwid entry-level hatchback.

However, the recent few years have been tough for the French brand and combined with the ongoing sales slump in the market, the monthly sales have been reduced to just 3,660 units in the month of July 2019, which is a drastic 41.1 percent drop as compared to the same period last year.

Renault will soon launch the all-new Triber MPV in the coming days in a hope to revive the fortunes of the brand. Triber will aim to start a new segment in India and likely to be priced from Rs. 4.4 Lakhs and launch expected later this month.

To counter the low sales, Renault is offering heavy discounts on all its models to a tune of Rs 1 Lakh. However, these discounts vary from dealer to dealer and are subject to the availability of cars. Here’s a list of all the discounts on cars.

The most sold Renault car in India, Kwid is being offered with cash discounts worth Rs 10,000, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and 4 years extended warranty.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Renault Kwid Rs. 10,000 + 4 Year Warranty Rs. 10,000 Renault Duster (Facelift) NIL Rs. 20,000 Renault Duster (Pre Facelift) Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 Renault Lodgy Rs. 30,000 Renault Captur Upto Rs. 1,00,000 (Dealership Level) Rs. 50,000

Renault recently launched the updated Duster SUV, however, it’s being offered with discounts like Rs. 10,000 loyalty or Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus on exchanging with old Duster. There are still pre-facelift Duster SUVs in many dealer stocks which are being offered with discounts to clear the stock. There is a Rs. 50,000 cash discount and Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus on the older model.

Lastly the Renault Captur mid-SUV is being offered with a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus along with dealer level cash discount depending upon stock while the Renault Lodgy MPV is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000.