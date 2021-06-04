Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh Discounts On Hyundai Cars In June 2021

This month, Hyundai is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1.5 lakh on a few of its cars in the Indian market

Last month, Hyundai India recorded a significant sales drop on a Month-on-Month basis. To boost its sales figures, the manufacturer is offering a few brilliant deals on select models. If you’re curious about the discounts and deals available on Hyundai cars in June 2021, then keep reading ahead.

Hyundai Santro is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the CNG variants and on the base ‘Era’ trim. On all other variants, the cash discount is higher, worth Rs. 25,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on it.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on offer, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol models. On the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 10,000 on AMT variants, and Rs. 15,000 on MT variants (Rs. 25,000 on ‘Magna MT’). There is no cash discount on offer on the CNG models. All variants of the i10 Nios are available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On the Aura, a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 is available on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants. The 1.2L petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel models carry a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the MT variants, while the same on AMT variants is worth Rs. 10,000. On the CNG variants, there is no cash discount on offer. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on all variants of Hyundai Aura.

There are no cash discounts available on the i20, although an exchange bonus of Rs.10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on it. Also, Hyundai is also offering a 5-year/60,000 km shield warranty on the premium hatch for free. On Hyundai Kona, only a cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh is being offered.

Hyundai Xcent Prime (fleet car) gets a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, with no other offers available. Other Hyundai vehicles, namely the Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, and Tucson, have no deals and discounts available.