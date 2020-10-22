Up To 3 Months Waiting Period On 2020 Mahindra Thar

The petrol variants of the 2020 Mahindra Thar have currently been priced between Rs 9.80 lakh and Rs 13.55 lakh, while the diesel variants range from Rs 10.85 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Earlier this month, Mahindra launched the new-gen version of the Thar in the Indian market, and the updated off-roader has received an overwhelming response across the nation. While the 2020 Thar is only available a total of 18 cities as of now, Mahindra received over 15,000 bookings for the off-roader in just 15 days!

It looks like Mahindra isn’t ready for such an immense response yet. The deliveries for the 2020 Mahindra Thar are set to commence on November 1, 2020, however, reports suggest that the waiting period for the car could extend up to 3 months. This means that if you book a Mahindra Thar today, you would have to wait till January of next year to get your hands on your new car.

However, the waiting period is expected to increase by the day. A buyer who recently booked the Mahindra Thar, has been promised a delivery date of January 19, 2021. This further goes on to highlight the SUV’s popularity in the Indian market. The 2020 Mahindra Thar is being offered in two trim lines – AX and LX. The AX is more inclined towards adventure, whereas the LX trim has been positioned as a lifestyle-oriented model.

Powering the new Thar is a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine that generates 130 PS of max power as well as 300 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 2.0-litre mStallion four-pot turbocharged petrol TGDi engine that generates 150 PS power and 300 Nm torque (320 Nm with AT).

The transmission duties on both the powertrains are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the first time ever.

Features on offer with the 2020 Mahindra Thar include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control, roof-mounted speakers, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt adjustment for steering wheel, remote flip key, power windows, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, as well as steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls.