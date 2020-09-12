Unofficial Bookings For 2020 Hyundai i20 Begin, Launch Around Diwali

Select dealerships across India have started accepting bookings for the upcoming next-generation Hyundai i20, which is expected to launch in November

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) is preparing to launch the third-generation Hyundai i20 in India. The upcoming hatchback has been spied multiple times during road tests, and is expected to arrive in our market in November, around the Diwali festive season. Some dealerships have now started accepting bookings for the car, for a token amount of up to Rs. 25,000.

These bookings are unofficial, and only applicable at the dealership level in select cities. To book one, you’d have to visit your local Hyundai showroom and check if they’re accepting pre-orders. Also, online bookings for the vehicle, via the company’s ‘Click To Buy’ portal, will only be available after the official launch.

The next-generation i20 sports plenty of changes over the previous model. In terms of design, the newer model will be much sharper-looking than the outgoing version. The dagger-shaped headlamps feature LED DRLs, and there’s a wide cascading grille at the front. The lower portion of the front bumper gets a wide air dam with a faux lip spoiler, and you also get side air vents that house the fog lamps.

The side profile looks much sportier than before as well. The car offers blacked-out ORVMs, chrome window lining, machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, and rear quarter glass in the C-pillars. At the rear, we see wrap-around taillamps with a single-piece design. The rear bumper will get a faux diffuser treatment. Other than that, the car will also get a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark-fin antenna.

The interior will feature some major changes as well. The car will now get a floating-type 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, with Android Auto, Apple Carplay. The car is also expected to offer BlueLink connected car tech. The international-spec model also gets a fully digital instrument console, but we aren’t sure if that will be offered on the Indian model.

There will be three engines on offer will in the new-gen i20 – a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. Transmission options will be a 5-speed manual unit (on 1.2L), a 6-speed manual (1.5L). The 1.0L powerplant is expected to sport a 6-speed iMT as standard, along with a 7-speed DCT option.