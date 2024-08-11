Unmatched Agility: Hyundai Verna’s Sporty Performance Redefined With 1.5L Turbo Engine

The 2024 Hyundai Verna emerges as the standout in the midsize sedan segment with its power-packed performance and top-notch handling characteristics

The Hyundai Verna has long been a cornerstone in the midsize sedan category. The latest model reflects a shift in customer preferences, incorporating advanced technologies to provide a sleek and modern vehicle that delivers outstanding value for every penny without compromising its upscale nature and stepping up its segment-best abilities in every way possible.

The all-new Hyundai Verna exemplifies the enduring charm of sedans, despite the prevailing popularity of SUVs. Combining captivating design with a tech-forward interior, it maintains a focus on practicality, comfort, and driving performance. The Verna’s spacious layout underscores the significance of this classic body style and its legacy as well.

The powerful turbocharged gasoline mill is certainly the talk of the town and it is not just above its performance. The turbo version features sporty black alloy wheels with contrasting red callipers, giving it a unique edge in design. The new Hyundai Verna’s larger dimensions provide a more spacious interior, while its fastback-styled roofline adds to its visual allure. Additionally, the boot space has increased to a highly practical 528 litres.

The Hyundai Verna offers buyers a range of powertrain and transmission choices. Among these is the new 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which generates the highest power output in the segment at 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. This engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), catering to diverse driving preferences.

The Hyundai Verna’s most powerful engine in its class offers an exhilarating driving experience, encouraging drivers to fully engage each time they accelerate. With a fearless approach to reaching high speeds, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8 seconds, providing a thrilling and memorable performance every time you step into the car.

The Verna’s composed chassis ensures exceptional cornering performance with minimal body roll. This stability allows for confident handling, making it a standout in its segment. The car’s responsive steering and balanced suspension contribute to its ability to tackle turns with poise. The braking system of the Verna is both intuitive and reliable. With disc brakes on all wheels and advanced safety features, the car offers strong and consistent stopping power.

The Verna’s suspension is adept at addressing the demands of both long journeys and daily city commutes. It effectively minimizes NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels, ensuring a quieter and more comfortable cabin environment. This makes the Verna suitable for a range of driving scenarios, from smooth highway cruises to urban driving.

Beyond handling and braking, the Verna’s dynamic abilities are further enhanced by its driving modes, which adjust the car’s performance characteristics to suit different driving conditions. It also provides class-leading safety features including six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HSA (Hill Start Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TC (Traction Control), and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System).

Overall, the Hyundai Verna sets a new standard amongst midsize sedans. Even amidst the SUV dominance in the market, the Verna differentiates itself with a seamless combination of advanced technology, exceptional driving dynamics, and an attractive exterior design, all while maintaining practicality.

To ensure peace of mind for its owners, the Verna is backed by a standard warranty of three years or unlimited kilometers, along with three years of roadside assistance, which can be extended up to seven years.