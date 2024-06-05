Unleashing Power & Precision: Hyundai Creta N Line With 160 PS 1.5L Turbo Engine

Hyundai Creta N Line is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with MT and DCT choices; offers a sporty ride quality emphasising precision

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the Creta N Line in the Indian market a few weeks ago and it has become the third N Line model within the company’s range, following the Venue N Line and the i20 N Line. The performance-based midsize SUV is available in a total of six colour schemes while offering numerous enhancements both inside and out compared to the regular model.

The Hyundai Creta N Line is powered by a 1.5L turbo GDI four-cylinder petrol engine, capable of delivering a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT. In contrast, the standard Creta offers only a DCT with the turbo petrol mill.

The suspension system of the Hyundai Creta N Line has undergone recalibration to deliver a firmer ride, thereby enhancing handling and responsiveness. This fine-tuning contributes to a more dynamic driving sensation, elevating the overall experience behind the wheel. Additionally, the exhaust system has been revamped to emit a more assertive and sporty sound, providing auditory cues that resonate with the N Line’s athletic character.

Reworked steering dynamics offer heightened composure and precision, resulting in sharper turn-in responses and better feedback from the road. These enhancements instil greater confidence and control in the driver, elevating the overall driving experience to a sportier level.

By combining various performance upgrades, including improved handling, enhanced engine sound, and increased driver involvement, the N Line edition delivers a more engaging ride compared to the standard Creta.

Moreover, the Hyundai Creta N Line distinguishes itself through unique N Line features, including a distinct front grille section and emblem. Its striking front bumper design, highlighted by contrasting red inserts, contributes to its assertive look.

The model’s presence is further enhanced by newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, paired with red-painted brake callipers at both the front and rear. Incorporating red side sill inserts and a sporty skid plate accented with red highlights, the Hyundai Creta N Line exudes style.

With dual exhaust pipes, it amplifies its performance-driven essence. Based on the SX (O) trim, the Creta N Line showcases a sophisticated black interior theme, elevated by vibrant red inserts adorning the steering wheel, dashboard, and centre console.

Prominently displaying the N branding on the seats and gear lever, it underscores its distinct identity. Enhancing the upscale ambiance are red ambient lighting and sleek aluminium pedals.

The packed features list of the Creta N Line also comprises a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats for the driver and front passenger, six airbags as standard, leather seat upholstery, EPB (Electric Parking Brake) with Auto Hold, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging pad, adjustable headrests, ambient lighting and much more.

The Hyundai Creta N Line stands out as a compelling choice for enthusiasts seeking a blend of performance, style, and luxury in the midsize SUV segment.

With its powerful engine, enhanced driving dynamics, striking design elements, and advanced features, the Creta N Line redefines the boundaries of urban mobility, offering a truly exhilarating driving experience that sets it apart from the competition.