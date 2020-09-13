Under This Jeep Wrangler’s Skin Is A Mahindra Bolero!

Mahindra recently launched the BS6-compliant version of the Bolero at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

The Mahindra Bolero has often been customised to look like the much expensive Mercedes-Benz G Wagon luxury SUV, thanks to the former’s uncanny resemblance to the latter. However, it is the first time that a Bolero has been transformed into a Jeep Wrangler look alike.

The Bolero’s squarish design and clean lines with minimal distortions has helped Mumbai-based SP Design Studio create this Jeep Wrangler clone. In terms of design, the car gets a completely redesigned front fascia, with an aggressively styled front ‘Angry Bird’ grille and headlamp housing. The car gets new round LED headlamps, along with LED fog lamps and turn indicators as well.

On the sides, the car’s doors have been redesigned and large protruding fender flares have been added to make space for the massive Radar Renegade R7 offroad tyres. The side mirrors, the visible door hinges and the door handles also look similar to the ones seen on the Jeep Wrangler.

The modifications are not limited to the exteriors of the car. The cabin of this Bolero has been completely revamped, and features a dual-tone beige-brown colour thrme. Apart from the new dashboard, the car now comes with all four power windows, a high-end audio system, along with manual dual panel sunroof. The second-row bench seats have been replaced by captain seats.

The modifier claims that the transformation of a stock Mahindra Bolero into a Jeep Wrangler look alike would cost about Rs 9.50 lakh, excluding the cost of the donor vehicle. No changes are expected to have been made to the Bolero’s powertrain. That being said, Mahindra recently launched the BS6-compliant Bolero facelift at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2020 Bolero now comes with Mahindra’s mHawk D75 1.5-litre diesel engine that puts out 76 PS of maximum power power and 210 Nm of peak torque. The engine sends power to the front wheels with the help of a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Mahindra Bolero has no direct rival in the Indian market, and hence is immensely popular in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in the country.