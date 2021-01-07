Ultraviolette F77 Testing Begins In Near Production Form, Launch This Year

Ultraviolette recently shared a road test video of the F77 electric motorcycle, which is expected to launch later this year in India

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive is all set to launch its first product this year, the F77. This electric motorcycle has been in development since 2015, and in November 2019, it officially debuted in India. The bike gets three listed colour options – Airstroke, Shadow, and Laser – and draws power from three battery packs, rated at 4.2 kWh combined, which sends power to a 25 kW electric motor.

Recently, the manufacturer shared a video of the road test of the F77, with the caption “First run of 2021”. The official road test video shows the electric motorcycle riding from Bengaluru to Nandi Hills, Karnataka, with Founder & CEO Narayan Subramaniam on the rider’s seat. The test consisted of a near-75 km run in the city and highway, multiple 8 to 10 km runs up and down hilly roads, and then back.

The motorcycle didn’t seem to struggle in the curvy hill roads, even with two 70+ kg people and two saddlebags (with 10 kg inside each) onboard. With a rated maximum power of 33.5 HP and wheel torque of 450 Nm, we really don’t expect otherwise from this electric bike.

The footage makes it seems like the Ultraviolette F77 will be a blast to drive on curves, and we’re waiting for the production model to hit the market to verify this. The Ultraviolette F77 is built on a trellis frame, and gets USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension. The braking system consists of a 320mm disc at the front wheel, and a 230mm disc at the rear.

Both wheels are 17-inch units, shod with 110/70 rubber at the front and 150/60 rubber at the rear. The F77 also gets a fully digital instrument cluster, with an embedded sim card. The motorcycle will get advanced features like smartphone connectivity, geofencing, GPS vehicle tracking, a USB charging port, etc

It will also get fast charging capability, which will replenish a completely depleted battery in just 1.5 hours, while standard charging takes 5 hours to do so. The Ultraviolette F77 is expected to be priced around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom), which will put it in direct competition with 250cc to 300cc motorcycles in the Indian market.