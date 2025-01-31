Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India At Rs. 2.99 Lakh

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet uses a large 10.3 kWh battery pack; does 0-60 kmph in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155 kmph

Ultraviolette has officially launched the F77 SuperStreet, a new addition to its lineup. The F77 SuperStreet has been made available in two variants – Standard and Recon – starting at an introductory price of Rs. 2,99,000 and customer deliveries are set to commence in March 2025. According to the Bengaluru-based brand, the F77 SuperStreet is crafted for riders who crave both excitement and practicality.

Powering the F77 SuperStreet is a 10.3 kWh battery, delivering a peak power of 30 kW (40.2 hp) and 100 Nm of torque. This allows the motorcycle to sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 155 kmph. Additionally, it offers a highly commendable IDC claimed riding range of 323 km on a single charge.

The newly introduced Type 2 charging interface further enhances convenience, enabling compatibility with AC car charging stations nationwide. The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet features an upright riding position and optimised ergonomics to offer high-standard manoeuvrability. Its safety suite includes a 3-level Traction Control System and Dynamic Stability Control (UV DSC).

It integrates ABS with regenerative braking to provide enhanced stability during sudden braking scenarios. The 10 levels of Regenerative Braking contribute to energy efficiency while improving overall riding dynamics. The brand has also introduced Delta Watch, a smart surveillance system that alerts riders to any unauthorised movements or tampering attempts.

Additionally, the Hill Hold function ensures the motorcycle remains stable on inclines without requiring constant brake input. Offered in Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White and Cosmic Black, the motorcycle also comes with a range of optional accessories including Aero Discs, Tank Grips, Lever Guards, a TPMS system and panniers for added practicality.

The Performance Pack further enhances riding dynamics with multiple traction control levels and advanced regenerative braking options. The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet features an overall handlebar width of 818 mm. The handlebar stands at a height of 1,027 mm from the ground to offer an upright and ergonomic riding posture. Compared to the Mach 2 variant, the SuperStreet’s handlebar is 30 mm wider and 85mm taller.