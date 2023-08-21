Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Launched At Rs. 5.60 Lakh

Only 10 units of the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition have been made and they pay tribute to the Chandrayaan 3

Ultraviolette Automotive has been teasing a new motorcycle for a few days now and today its launch has been announced. Acting as a tribute to the Chandrayaan 3, the homegrown electric vehicle startup has introduced the F77 Space Edition and it carries a hefty price tag of Rs. 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). To maintain its exclusivity, only ten units will be produced.

Compared to the regular F77, it comes with notable changes inspired by the Chandrayaan 3. In just under 100 hours, the much-anticipated moment arrives as Chandrayaan 3 embarks on its inaugural attempt to touch down on the southern polar expanse of the Moon. With precision and determination, ISRO has announced a triumphant reduction in the orbit of the Lander Module (LM) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, a crucial step forward.

Having commenced its journey on July 14, the lander module accomplished a significant milestone by detaching from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, culminating 35 days after the mission’s commencement. Chandrayaan 3’s mission blueprint is composed of several critical goals including impeccably showcasing a secure and gentle landing on the lunar terrain, and seamlessly demonstrating rover mobility on the Moon’s surface.

It will orchestrate hands-on scientific investigations in-situ. As the countdown ticks away, the scientific and engineering community eagerly awaits this historic attempt to expand human understanding and exploration beyond our terrestrial realm. Back to the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition, it features an aerospace-grade paint scheme and an all-aluminium key (made out of a single metal piece) along with advanced aircraft electronics-based tech.

Courtesy of the aerospace-grade paint, the motorcycle is corrosive resistant and protects from UV rays and fades along with being resistant to chemicals and thermal stability. The bookings for the zero-emission motorcycle will commence on August 22 at 6 pm at the company’s official web portal.

The white base paint scheme goes well with the contrasting orange touches at almost every angle. With no mechanical changes, the F77 Space Edition continues to produce 40 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to do zero to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 152 kmph with an impressive claimed range of 307 km on a single charge.