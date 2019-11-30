Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle: All You Need to Know

The bike is currently only available in Bangalore and will be available in other major cities in the near future

Bangalore-based start-up Ultraviolette recently forayed into the Indian automotive market with a rather interesting vehicle. The company made its debut in the upcoming electric segment with its motorcycle, the F77.

The company has already started accepting bookings for the motorcycle, while the deliveries are set to begin in the third quarter of 2020. At the outset, the bike will only be available in Bangalore which will expand to other major cities as well. Prices for the F77 starts at Rs 3 lakh and goes up to Rs 3.25 lakh (all prices, on-road) for the top-spec variant.

Hence, if you’re planning to get your hands on one, here are 7 things you need to know about the motorcycle.

1. Futuristic Design

The F77 gets rather futuristic that is a giant leap from the conventional design that we see every day. It gets a fully-faired body that comes with an independent headlight unit. Buyers have three colour options to choose from that includes F77 Lightning, F77 Shadow and F77 Laser.

It is based on a sporty steel trellis frame that is suspended with the help of a set of USD forks at the front and a monoshock with pre-load adjustment at the rear. Braking duties on the bike are handled by a 320mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear.

2. All-Electric Powertrain

Driving the bike is an air-cooled electric motor that gets its power from a 4.2kWh battery. It outputs 33.5 hp and 90Nm of torque and can be charged to full in almost 5 hours with a conventional charger and 1.5 hours with a fast charger.

3. Performance

With an electric powertrain and subsequent instant torque, the F77 can travel faster than a standard 200-cc motorcycle. On a full charge, the bike will retain an acclaimed mileage of 130 to 150 km. The bike can reach up to triple-digit speeds in 7.5 seconds with 60kmph coming in at 2.9 seconds. It also can go on to a top speed of 147kmph.

4. Riding Modes

The F77 gets three riding modes: Eco, Sport and Insane. The Eco mode restricts the speed of the motorcycle helping to munch more miles in. The Insane mode, as the name suggests, opens the dam with peak power on tap while juicing the battery that much. Sport mode lies between the Eco and Insane providing ample performance while keeping an eye on the charge.

5. Advanced Features

The bike gets a sumptuous palette of features including a TFT display that can be connected to an app on your phone using Bluetooth. The TFT also gets an embedded e-SIM that helps with smart connectivity. It also gets adaptive dashboard brightness, Ambient Light Sensor (ALS), auto headlamp, a 9-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) and many more.

6. Switchable Battery Packs

Ultraviolette has cleverly split the battery packs into three parts that can be charged individually. Each of these blocks weighs about 8kg and the company recommends to have all three or at least two of them connected at all times. The battery is developed in-house and offers the aforementioned range from a modest 4.2kWh battery. The company will also offer a portable charger for the batteries that you can carry around in a backpack.

7. Assists and Features

While the motorcycle has not yet completely reached its production form, it will sport impressive features including reverse park assist, adjustable regenerative braking, crash detection, emergency contact, vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and auto-headlamp. While it misses out on traction control, safety features in the bike comes in the form of a dual-channel ABS set up.