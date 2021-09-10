Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike To Launch In India In March 2022

Ultraviolette has set up its manufacturing facility in the outskirts of Bengaluru, and is planning to manufacture 15,000 EVs in the first year

The electric two-wheeler market in India has seen a lot of action in recent times. Bengaluru-based EV startup Ultraviolette has announced that its maiden offering for the Indian market – F77 – will enter series production in Q1 next year, and will go on sale in March 2022. The upcoming Ultraviolette F77 was first showcased in pre-production form back in 2019.

The company has set up its manufacturing and assembly facility near Electronic City in Bengaluru. Spread over 70,000 square feet, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 15,000 units in the first year of operations, which will be scaled up to 1.2 lakh units in the future. The facility will employ over 500 people, who will be trained on EV manufacturing and assembly over the next five years.

Upon launch, Ultraviolette F77 will be the fastest electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The manufacturer claims that the bike can go from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, and can touch a top speed of 140 kmph. It will deliver a range of up to 150 km on a single charge, which is a respectable figure.

The design of the EV will surely turn heads on the road. It sports a sharp-looking headlamp, a smooth side profile, a split seat setup, and a sleek-looking LED taillight. It also gets a unique swingarm, while the front forks are hidden behind a shapely cowl. The riding position is rather sporty, thanks to clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs.

The F77 will also be extremely well equipped; it will get a fully digital speedometer, regenerative braking, riding modes, and even connected tech (with OTA updates). Connected features on offer will include ride diagnostics, navigation, vehicle tracking, etc. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels.

The manufacturer states that it has received over 40,000 booking interests for the F77, from both domestic and international potential buyers. Pre-order for the e-bike will commence later this year. There is no word on the final pricing yet, but we expect Ultraviolette F77 to have a starting price of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom, before FAME II subsidy).