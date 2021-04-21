Ultimate Brake Test – 2021 Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour

In the latest series of tests, we pitted the 2021 Toyota Fortuner against the MG Gloster and the Ford Endeavour to find out which has the best braking system

The full-size SUV segment is one of the hotly contested in the domestic market with Toyota’s Fortuner leading the pack for a long period of time. The Ford Endeavour has often ended up as the second best-selling model but the arrival of the MG Gloster has spiced up the competition further, and to settle the debate we have been conduction a number of tests.

Head over to our Youtube channel to find out all the interesting tests we have conducted between these three full-size SUVs as there could be only one winner. Here we have the brake test between Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour as our editor pulled the brakes at a specific place at specific speeds to maintain parity and find out which one stops sooner.

The Fortuner received a mid-life facelift earlier this year with a host of exterior and interior changes alongside the addition of new features and technologies. Moreover, the diesel engine got more powerful as the 2.8-litre unit produces 204 PS maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. In addition, the Japanese manufacturer introduced the Legender variant in a single fully-loaded trim.

The seven-seater can also be had with a 2.7-litre petrol engine. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is currently priced between Rs. 30.34 lakh and Rs. 37.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) while the Ford Endeavour costs Rs. 30 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 35.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.

The American SUV is sold in Titanium Plus and Sport grades and is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder EcoBlue diesel engine developing a maximum power output of 168 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. It is linked with a ten-speed AT. The MG Gloster, on the other hand, is priced between Rs. 29.97 lakh and Rs. 35.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is offered with a single 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. The single turbo version makes 163 bhp and 375 Nm in the Super and Smart trims while the twin-turbocharged unit kicks out 218 bhp and 480 Nm in Sharp and Savvy trims. It is hooked with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.